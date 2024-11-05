Aerodata receives EASA STC for GPS Anti-Jamming & Spoofing Solution

Aerodata AG is pleased to announce that it has been granted a Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) for its advanced GPS Anti-Jamming and Anti-Spoofing solution. This certification applies to installations integrated with Garmin 5000 avionics in a Cessna® Citation Latitude® jet.

With the growing threat of GPS jamming and spoofing in both civil and military aviation, Aerodata has developed a robust solution to ensure continuous GPS availability. As attacks on GPS systems continue to increase, this Anti-Jamming and Anti-Spoofing technology is crucial in maintaining safe and reliable aviation operations by ensuring GPS-based systems remain unaffected under GPS-denied conditions.

Moreover, Aerodata’s solution will enhance its special mission capabilities, especially in Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions and Flight Inspection, where continuous, highly accurate navigation is mission-critical. Aerodata’s GPS Anti-Jamming & Spoofing Solution also positions Aerodata to reduce the vulnerability of its unmanned solutions to GPS interference, ensuring operational integrity across a wide range of manned and unmanned platforms.

The newly certified system has undergone comprehensive testing and validation, and Aerodata is already working on extending its capabilities to other aircraft platforms, targeting both civil and military applications.

“As incidents of GPS interference rise, it is essential that the aviation industry responds with effective solutions to ensure continuous GPS availability. This STC represents a significant advancement in ensuring the future safety in civil and military aviation,” said Neset Tükenmez, CEO & President at Aerodata AG.