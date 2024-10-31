Moroccan Government Signs Aerospace Cooperation Agreement with Embraer

The Moroccan Government has agreed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Embraer (NYSE: ERJ; B3: EMBR3) to launch potential joint projects in the Moroccan aerospace industry, across areas in commercial aviation, defense and urban air mobility. The MOU further acknowledges the mutual desire to strengthen and expand cooperation and investment between the Federal Republic of Brazil and the Kingdom of Morocco, around forging increased Atlantic cooperation across two role models of the Global South.

The agreement, between The Moroccan Government and Embraer, was signed by the Minister of Industry and Trade, Mr. Ryad Mezzour; the Minister Delegate to the Head of Government, in charge of Investment, Convergence and Evaluation of Public Policies, Mr. Karim Zidane; the Managing Director of the Moroccan Investment and Export Development Agency, Mr. Ali Seddiki; and Embraer Commercial Aviation President and CEO, Mr. Arjan Meijer.

The parties have identified business opportunities, with excellent potential to bring mutual benefits in the short and long term to both Embraer and Morocco. The agreement covers opportunities in commercial aviation, defense, and urban air mobility, providing a framework around which to build an integrated sourcing ecosystem in Morocco, fostering innovation and economic growth and contributing to job creation and the development of local skills.

This project of cooperation will also consider an important range of fields in incremental phases by developing training and MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul). Other fields to be explored for potential collaborations include: R&T especially in decarbonization, clean mobility, sustainable aviation, sustainable aviation fuel.

“Today, we are signing a landmark partnership agreement with Embraer at this prestigious event - the Marrakech airshow,” said Mr Ryad Mezzour, The Minister of Industry and Trade. “This collaboration not only highlights the strength of our Moroccan ecosystem but also positions us as a key player in the global aerospace industry. It marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of our aeronautics industry, reinforcing our commitment to excellence and attracting strategic investments from global industry leaders. The agreement will catalyze a deeper synergy between Morocco and the major industry leader, Embrayer, accelerating our shared ambitions and unlocking potential for groundbreaking achievements in aerospace”.

“This is an exciting opportunity for Embraer to develop a long-term relationship with the strong and thriving Moroccan aerospace industry,” said Arjan Meijer, President and CEO of Embraer Commercial Aviation. “It’s particularly pleasing that our new partners in Rabat put the same emphasis on skills and training as we do at Embraer. Education, skills and development for young people is the basis for any strong industry, and a common value for all parties. We look forward to making a difference together, growing the industry and maximizing the benefits for all.”

“Morocco is set to be a major partner for Embraer Defense and Security, and we are committed to collaborating closely with the Royal Moroccan Air Force to position the C-390 as the leading choice for their Future Tactical Airlift capabilities. Our support would include comprehensive training, maintenance, and logistics for their fleet,” said Bosco da Costa Junior, President and CEO of Embraer Defense and Security. “With a growing number of countries choosing the C-390 for its outstanding performance and high availability, now is the ideal time for the Royal Moroccan Air Force to consider joining this strong community.”