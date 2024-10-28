Aviation Partners Joins 4AIR Sustainability Solutions Program in Carbon Footprint Assessment

Aviation Partners’ designed Winglets have provided a sustainable option to the industry for decades, saving users billions of gallons of jet fuel. The innovative company is now teaming up with aviation sustainability solutions leader 4AIR to offer an emissions footprint assessment to its clients.

The agreement brings together Aviation Partners, a pioneer in sustainability that has helped avoid more than 150 million tons of carbon emissions from designed winglet products since 1992, and 4AIR, which has created a rating system that serves as a simplified and verifiable path for aviation industry participants to achieve meaningful aircraft emissions counteraction and reduction. Aviation Partners will offer 4AIR-certified sustainability tracking for new clients for a year after installing its Winglets.

“Aviation Partners Winglets have helped transform aircraft, increasing efficiency and performance, while giving owners and operators a path to achieve their sustainability goals,” said Aviation Partners President Gary Dunn. “4AIR has established a new standard for aviation sustainability and our customers will now be able to tap into the resources and verification to make a comprehensive commitment to sustainable solutions.”

Since its founding a few years ago, 4AIR has helped private aviation operators toward the industry’s 2050 net zero CO2 emissions goal, offsetting more than 4 million metric tons from over 1,500,000 flight hours. Its four-level rating program offers companies multiple paths to offset, reduce and eliminate its carbon footprint in the short and long term.

4AIR will perform assessments providing Aviation Partners customers with insights into their environmental footprint, analyzing up to one year of data, to better understand compliance and regulatory requirements applicable to their aviation related activities. It will also offer a suggested action plan as to how they can achieve their sustainability goals.

Aviation Partners Winglets reduce drag and fuel burn, extending aircraft range and improving takeoff and climb performance. As one of the most popular and impactful modifications available on Dassault Falcon and Hawker business jets, Winglet-equipped aircraft sell faster, and at higher resale prices, as well.