Pilot John International Partners with Teledyne to Offer Gill Aircraft Batteries and Accessories

Pilot John International (PJi) is thrilled to announce an exciting new partnership with Teledyne to provide its customers with trusted Gill aircraft batteries and accessories. As a leading provider of ground support equipment (GSE), avionics and avionics test equipment, aircraft parts, and more, PJi continues to expand its offerings with high-quality, reliable products that meet the needs of aviation professionals.

With this new partnership, PJi will offer a comprehensive range of Gill battery products, including aircraft batteries, battery chargers, and maintenance accessories designed to support efficient and safe aircraft operations. Gill, a division of Teledyne, is well known for its long-standing reputation for durability and innovation in the aircraft battery industry.

“Partnering with Teledyne to offer Gill aircraft batteries strengthens our commitment to providing customers with the best solutions in aviation,” said John Werner, President and CEO at Pilot John International. “We’re excited to bring this trusted name in aircraft batteries to our valued customers.”

Inventory of these Gill battery products is expected by the end of the year, and PJi is looking forward to enhancing its product lineup with these trusted solutions. Customers can look forward to the same exceptional service and fast delivery that PJi is known for, along with the industry-leading performance Gill products offer.