Universal Avionics enhances awareness beyond cockpit with Augmented Reality and Artificial Intelligence

Universal Avionics (UA) introduces a new and improved level of safety with augmented reality (AR), leveraging AI processing across product lines to enhance situational awareness and efficiency for flight operations.

Universal’s newest Aperture solution intelligently fuses real-time video analysis from multiple cameras and AI-powered insights, integrated with ADS-B information, audio assistance, and other sensors, to provide a comprehensive image with visual instructions displayed directly to cockpit and head-up displays. This augmented reality experience, combined with object and speech recognition, enables new features including visual positioning, obstacle detection, taxi guidance, and traffic awareness, empowering operators to make proactive decisions with intuitive real-world information while improving pilot safety in the air and on the ground.

Dror Yahav, CEO at Universal Avionics, says: “Emerging technologies like AI offer immense potential for aviation. Instead of translating 2D screens into real-world situations, critical information is integrated into the pilot’s vision, augmented into the real world while looking outside the cockpit. Universal Avionics is committed to making flying safer, and by leveraging disruptive technologies we can help pilots focus more on their outside surroundings, limiting distractions and increasing safety.”

In 2023, Universal explored new AI-powered capabilities through its internal Grand Challenge. The team developed an automatic speech recognition solution that uses an iPad or Aperture, as an embedded solution, to transform air traffic controller instructions into visual guidance displayed for pilots in the cockpit through ClearVision™ EFVS head-wearables, InSight™ flight displays, and UA FlightPartner™. This results in an enhanced runway collision avoidance system that builds on ADS-B In for complete visual and voice assistance, simplifying aircraft operations and helping to prevent incursions.

Adds Yahav: “There were more than 1,700 runway incursion events last year in the United States alone that could potentially have been avoided with innovative tools to simplify workflows and mitigate miscommunication, with more opportunities through all flight phases. Aperture combines data from sensors, instruments, and systems that are in a conventional cockpit into an easy-to-install box that outputs video, annotations, instructions, and more – an all-in-one, intelligent solution.”

Universal’s software-based flight management system, the iFMS, also incorporates AI algorithms to perform complex tasks automatically, such as FMS reprogramming, calculating efficient flight paths, analyzing various data inputs, such as weather patterns, air traffic, and aircraft performance parameters. This helps to minimize pilot input and workload, allowing them to focus more on critical navigation tasks. Aligned with the FAA’s roadmap for AI safety assurance, Universal is developing technology designed to evolve with emerging industry challenges for a safer and more intuitive flying experience.