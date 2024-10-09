AviLease Acquires Portfolio of Nine Aircraft from Lessor Avolon

AviLease, the rising global aircraft lessor, a PIF Company, has announced its latest acquisition of nine aircraft from global lessor Avolon. This transaction follows last year’s successful purchase of 13 aircraft from Avolon.

The acquired portfolio offers attractive yields and further contributes to the diversification of the AviLease aircraft portfolio, which now comprises of 167 owned aircraft (including purchase commitments) and 23 managed aircraft on lease to 48 airlines globally.

AviLease’s Chief Executive Officer, Edward O'Byrne commented: “We are delighted to close this second transaction with Avolon. We would like to thank them for the strong and mutually beneficial partnership we have built together. In the two years since our launch, AviLease has been able to quickly operationalize and ramp-up a profitable leasing platform thanks to our ability to deploy capital across multiple channels.”

Avolon’s Chief Executive Officer, Andy Cronin added: “We are pleased to be partnering with AviLease once again following on from our successful transaction in 2023. Trading aircraft has always been an important element of our strategy, with over $13 billion of assets traded since Avolon was founded.”