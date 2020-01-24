Bally Ribbon Mills Provides Fully Berry-Compliant Polyester Webbing for Seat Belts, Retractors and Tie-Down Applications

Offering low minimum runs and customized designs to meet performance properties.

Bally Ribbon Mills
Jan 24th, 2020

Bally Ribbon Mills announces it has expanded capabilities for producing superior polyester webbing that is fully compliant with the Berry Amendment. This standard requires the Department of Defense to give preference to domestically produced fabrics and clothing. Webbing is available in low minimum runs – as low as 1000 yards per color.

BRM polyester webbing is ideal for use by DOD contractors manufacturing aircraft seat belts, retractors, restraining harnesses, tie-downs and other end use products. BRM’s Berry-compliant webbing is also a good choice for civilian agencies involved in a wide range of U.S. military procurement activities. BRM polyester webbing are in accordance with Mil/PIA-W-25361 and commercial A-A-55242A specifications as well as application specific requirements that have varied elongation specs. BRM can work with your engineering team to provide webbing that meets all requirements including elongation.

BRM customizes weave designs to modify performance properties, offering expert capabilities for custom options and configurations to optimize designs. BRM’s polyester webbing is available in special colors and superior color fastness is guaranteed. BRM laboratories provide color matching using advanced spectrophotometer instrumentation to validate color accuracy. Webbing is available in a wide range of widths, from 1-inch to 6-inch. Wider widths are available for specialty applications.


More in Maintenance Providers
132 Sabena Hh Merignac 132
Sabena Technics Opens Its New Maintenance Hangar & Confirms Its Strategy
Sabena technics, the French leading independent player in the aeronautical maintenance and modifications (MRO) sector, opened its brand new hangar based in Bordeaux (France).
Jan 22nd, 2020
Lockheed Martin Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Results Webcast
Fourth quarter and full year 2019 results will be published prior to the market opening Jan. 28.
Jan 21st, 2020
Download
RUAG Ensures Higher Manufacturing Throughput for F-35 and JSF Program Supply Chains
The enhanced facility is now well positioned to process and deliver on larger order volumes.
Jan 21st, 2020
3f8780b417a019156af25a26eb5e5f42cce60e58
Ideagen and ExecuJet MRO Services Agree on Global Software Project
Ideagen’s Q-Pulse, Q-Pulse Risk and Academy will be rolled out across all ExecuJet MRO sites globally.
Jan 21st, 2020
Dublin1
MTU Maintenance Opens Office in Leasing Hometown Dublin
They will be responsible for growing and intensifying MTU Maintenance’s leasing and asset management activities in Ireland.
Jan 21st, 2020
C&L Aerospace Acquires Global Express Inventory
Inventory covers Global Express 5000, 5500, 6000, 6500, and XRS Aircraft.
Jan 21st, 2020
StandardAero Acquires Turbine Repair Service (TRS) Global Services’ subsidiary, TRS Ireland, to Expand Component Repair Capabilities
The acquisition will continue to expand StandardAero’s Components, Helicopters & Accessories (CH&A) division and its worldwide portfolio of MRO and component repair services.
Jan 21st, 2020
Intrepid Aircraft Maintenance 1
Intrepid Aerospace Announces Plans for One of the Largest MRO Facilities in Florida
Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul facility to be located at Southwest Florida International Airport.
Jan 17th, 2020
China Maintenance Org Certificate Dsc2853
FACC Receives CAAC Part-145 Maintenance Organization Approval
FACC is offering airlines in the growing Chinese market a comprehensive range of maintenance, repair and modification services.
Jan 16th, 2020
Standard Aero Logo
StandardAero’s Summerside, PEI, Canada MRO Facility Inducted Over 1,000 Engines for Overhaul During 2019
This record figure was achieved following the recent expansion to the facility, StandardAero’s commercial turboprop engine MRO Center of Excellence.
Jan 16th, 2020
Duncan Aviation&rsquo;s Managed Rotable Inventory increased its inventory value by $2 million dollars in 2019.
Duncan Aviation Experiences Substantial Growth in Unique Inventory Program, Adding Additional Support
Jan 16th, 2020
Commercial Jet Logo
Commercial Jet Names R. Rick Townsend as Vice President Sales and Marketing
Townsend brings to Commercial Jet over 35 years of MRO industry experience encompassing senior level sales, business development, and more.
Jan 16th, 2020
Lineage 1000 E Opt 01 Landscape
RUAG International Fulfills Optimized 48-Month Inspection on an Embraer Lineage Featuring ADS-B Out and Full Exterior Aircraft Painting
Jan 15th, 2020
Gi 275 Panel
Garmin Reimagines Aircraft Flight Instrumentation
GI 275 electronic flight instrument can modernize thousands of aging cockpits.
Jan 15th, 2020