Lockheed Martin Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Results Webcast

Lockheed Martin will webcast live its fourth quarter and full year 2019 earnings results conference call on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. EST. Marillyn Hewson, chairman, president and chief executive officer; Ken Possenriede, executive vice president and chief financial officer; and Greg Gardner, vice president of investor relations, will discuss fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results, provide updates on key topics and answer questions. Fourth quarter and full year 2019 results will be published prior to the market opening on Jan. 28.



