Heli-One Norway Opens New Engine Testing Stand

Heli-One
Jan 29th, 2020
H1 Norway Engine Test Stand
Heli-One

Heli-One, a leading provider of helicopter maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, has opened a new engine test stand at their Stavanger, Norway location. This test stand features state-of-the-art technology that reduces testing times through automation and upgraded equipment. The stand supports the facility’s engine shop servicing the Safran Makila 1A engine variant.

Designed in close collaboration with Safran Helicopter Engines, the test stand features major advances in testing and safety technology. Test data reporting is now automated, facilitating faster and more informed maintenance decisions leading to lower overall project times. Based on testing performance and analytics, calibration adjustments to the engine can be made on the stand immediately. The test stand can process two engines in one working day, leading to faster turnaround times for a customer’s overhauled unit.

“We are excited to open this test stand for use – it is a great development for the Engine team that continues to deliver excellent MRO services for Makila operators worldwide. This test stand not only features modern data analytics but new safety features to keep our team, equipment, and engines safe in testing scenarios,” said Christian Drouin, Vice President Heli-One.

The Stavanger Engine shop offers full MRO for the Makila 1A (1A, 1A1, 1A2) variant including fuel control units, oil pumps, and bleed valves. The shop has a 45-day turnaround time on engine overhauls and has completed over 500 full overhauls and 1600 repairs.


