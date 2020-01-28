Airbus’ Statement Regarding Media Reports on French, U.K. and U.S. Investigations

Airbus
Jan 28th, 2020

Airbus confirms that it has reached agreement in principle with the French Parquet National Financier, the U.K. Serious Fraud Office and the U.S. authorities.

These agreements are made in the context of investigations into allegations of bribery and corruption as well as compliance with the U.S. International Traffic in Arms Regulations (“ITAR”). They remain subject to approval by French and U.K. courts and U.S. court and regulator.

For legal reasons, Airbus cannot make any comments on the details of its discussions with the investigating authorities.


