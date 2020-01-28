Scandinavian Airlines Ireland Implements SkyBreathe to Save Fuel and Reduce Their CO2 emissions

SkyBreathe Fuel Efficiency is an innovative solution using big data algorithms, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to automatically analyze billions of data points from Flight Recorders. By combining them with data from the actual flight conditions (payload, weather conditions, flight path, ATC constraints, etc.), the software identifies the most relevant saving opportunities.

Based on this information, SAS Ireland benefits from an accurate and deep understanding of fuel usage through all phases of flight to implement the most efficient procedures without compromising safety.

“As part of SAS Group, SAS Ireland has many initiatives in motion to lower its CO2 emissions and other environmental impacts. To go further, we needed to have a better understanding of our fuel consumption, that’s why we selected SkyBreathe. The software will be a great asset to help us achieve our goals.” said Eoin O’Malley, Flight Operations Manager at SAS Ireland.

“We are thrilled to have been selected by SAS Ireland to further reduce their fuel consumption. There is an important pressure on airlines to increase profitability while reducing their carbon impact. By using SkyBreathe, our customers reduce their first cost driver by 2 to 5 percent, while allowing them to become a leader in environmental excellence” explains Alexandre Feray, CEO of OpenAirlines.

SAS Ireland joins the large community of airlines adopting SkyBreathe to improve their fuel efficiency, including Norwegian, Malaysia Airlines, Transavia and Atlas Air.



