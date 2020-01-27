CNBC's Leslie Josephs: Boeing Secures More Than $12 billion in Financing to Help Weather 737 Max Crisis

Leslie Josephs
CNBC
Jan 27th, 2020

Boeing secures more than $12 billion in financing to help weather 737 Max crisis

Leslie Josephs

  • Boeing had sought $10 billion from banks as the 737 Max crisis wears on.
  • The two 737 Max crashes killed 346 people and prompted Boeing to suspend production of the planes this month.
  • Boeing reports earnings on Wednesday before the market opens.

Boeing has secured more than $12 billion in financing from more than a dozen banks as the industrial giant shores up its balance sheet amid the nearly yearlong grounding of the 737 Max following two fatal crashes, according to people familiar with the matter.

The manufacturer was trying to secure a loan of $10 billion, CNBC reported last week. 

The two crashes — a Lion Air flight in Indonesia in October 2018 and an Ethiopian Airlines flight last March — together killed all 346 people on board. 

CNBC reported on the loan size last week.

The loan is a vote of confidence in the supplier from Wall Street.

Boeing is expected to detail its financing strategy when it reports earnings before the market opens on Wednesday.

More in Commercial/Airline
Gf Museum 1
Gulf Air Opens 70th Anniversary Museum
The official opening was under the patronage of Gulf Air’s Chairman of Board of Directors Zayed R. Alzayani who cut the ribbon and launched the project in presence of the airline’s board members, executive management and members of the Bahraini media.
Jan 21st, 2020
Elliott Jets Sells First Garmin G5000-Equipped Citation 560XL on the Market
The amount retained was even more than the expected value retention, according to the leading aviation appraisal and valuation firm VREF Aircraft Value Reference and Appraisal Services.
Jan 21st, 2020
Boom Supersonic Forms Strategic Partnership With Flight Research, Inc., Bringing XB-1 Flight Tests to Mojave Supersonic Corridor
Boom partners with Flight Research, Inc. to provide training and safety chase for XB-1.
Jan 21st, 2020
20200121 Swiss A340 Economy Class
SWISS Now Flying With a Fully-Refurbished Airbus A340 Fleet
Jan 21st, 2020
A321 Xlr
Airbus to Add A321 Production Capabilities in Toulouse
Jan 21st, 2020
RUAG and Airbus Agree Long-Term Cooperation
Jan 21st, 2020
Cnbc
CNBC's Leslie Josephs: Wall Street Expects Boeing to Take Another Big, Ugly Charge on 737 Max. BofA Estimates Total Cost of Crisis as High as $20 billion
Calhoun is tasked with cleaning up Boeing’s culture, improving employee morale and repairing damaged relationships with regulators and airlines.
Jan 21st, 2020
Ua Fmendes Pr Image
Franc Mendes Joins Universal Avionics as Airline Business Development Manager
Additionally, Franc will support UA’s Flight Department as a demonstration pilot for the company’s Gulfstream G-III aircraft.
Jan 16th, 2020
Airbus Demonstrates First Fully Automatic Vision Based Take Off
Airbus Demonstrates First Fully Automatic Vision-Based Take-Off
Airbus has successfully performed the first fully automatic vision-based take-off using an Airbus Family test aircraft at Toulouse-Blagnac airport.
Jan 16th, 2020
Landing Gear Magentic Mro
Ryanair Contracts Magnetic Leasing for its First Ever Landing Gear Lease
The agreement covers an 8 month lease period during which the landing gear will be used on different aircraft based on the carrier’s demand.
Jan 16th, 2020
49389485161 5e8a8eeb67 O
Qatar Airways Announces Eight New Destinations at the Kuwait Aviation Show 2020
Jan 16th, 2020
Gulf Air Reveals Nice As Leisure Boutique Destination For Summer 2020
Gulf Air Reveals Nice as Leisure Boutique Destination for Summer 2020
Jan 15th, 2020
Cnbc
Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian Speaks with CNBC’s Phil LeBeau
The following is the unofficial transcript of a CNBC EXCLUSIVE interview with Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian on CNBC’s “Squawk Box”.
Jan 14th, 2020
Senator Markey Leads Colleagues in Demanding Boeing Cancel CEO’s Bonus for Ungrounding the 737 MAX
Jan 14th, 2020