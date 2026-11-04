ATEC Opens 2027 Scholarship Applications for Aviation Maintenance Students

The Aviation Technician Education Council (ATEC) has officially opened applications for the 2027 Choose Aerospace and SKILLED Nation Scholarship Program.

The program reduces financial obstacles to AMT training and support, aiming to help build the next generation of skilled technicians.

Students who want to build aviation maintenance careers can apply for scholarships of $5,000 as well as awards that include new toolboxes.

To ensure eligibility, applicants must show enrollment or plans to enroll in an aviation technical program, with ATEC students potentially receiving priority consideration.

Educators and AMT program leaders are encouraged to share this information with their students so they can submit applications by the deadline of January 31, 2027.

Interested students can apply online now.