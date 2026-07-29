EAA AirVenture Oshkosh Breaks Records with 2026 Fly-In Convention

The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) has shared that the 2026 EAA AirVenture Oshkosh fly-in convention has broken records for attendance and exhibitors during its 2026 event.

EAA is celebrating a successful 2026 AirVenture, including the following broken records:

1,012 commercial exhibitors represented

734,000 attendees (up from 704,000 in 2025)

The record-breaking number of attendees encompassed visitors from 98 countries, who came to view aircraft and enjoy over 1,600 sessions, from forums to presentations to workshops.

The event also welcomed more than 10,000 aircraft, with an average of 101 takeoffs and landings per hour during airport operations.

There was a huge array of aircraft exhibited, including:

1,346 vintage aircraft

875 homebuilt aircraft

360 warbirds

118 ultralights and light planes

88 seaplanes and amphibians

40 aerobatic aircraft

18 rotorcraft

6 hot-air balloons

EAA AirVenture 2026 was made possible with the help of around 6,000 volunteers, who spent almost 300,000 hours on the event.

EAA CEO and Chairman Jack Pelton said, “The celebration of America 250 also became an amazing week at The World’s Greatest Aviation Celebration at Oshkosh.”

Pelton continued, “So many highlights and memories emerged from the grounds over the seven days that made this year at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh unforgettable.”

“We’re going to first take a breath after this incredible year. Our volunteers, staff and all involved deserve it,” added Pelton.

He noted, “Within the next month, however, as we collect feedback and ideas, we’ll begin plotting the course for 2027, which for instance is the 100th anniversary of Charles Lindbergh’s historic trans-Atlantic solo flight. That is just one idea and there will be many, many more to come.”