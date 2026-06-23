FAA Appoints Caitlin Locke Appointment as Associate Administrator for Aviation Safety
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has appointed Caitlin Locke as Associate Administrator for the FAA’s Aviation Safety Organization (AVS-1).
Locke’s new responsibilities include:
- Aircraft certification
- Production approval
- Continued airworthiness
She also oversees the certification of skilled aviation workforce members like:
- Mechanics
- Pilots
- Safety-related roles
Locke’s previous experience encompasses:
- Executive Director for Aircraft Certification Service (AIR)
- Director of AIR’s Compliance & Airworthiness Division
- FAA Acting Deputy Executive Director / Chief of Staff of Flight Standards
- FAA Deputy Executive Director of the Office of Rulemaking
- FAA Senior Technical Advisor in AVS
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