FAA Appoints Caitlin Locke Appointment as Associate Administrator for Aviation Safety

Locke has previous experience with the FAA in roles like Senior Technical Advisor in AVS and Deputy Executive Director of the Office of Rulemaking.
June 23, 2026
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Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)
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The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has appointed Caitlin Locke as Associate Administrator for the FAA’s Aviation Safety Organization (AVS-1).

Locke’s new responsibilities include:

  • Aircraft certification
  • Production approval
  • Continued airworthiness

She also oversees the certification of skilled aviation workforce members like:

  • Mechanics
  • Pilots
  • Safety-related roles

Locke’s previous experience encompasses:

  • Executive Director for Aircraft Certification Service (AIR)
  • Director of AIR’s Compliance & Airworthiness Division
  • FAA Acting Deputy Executive Director / Chief of Staff of Flight Standards
  • FAA Deputy Executive Director of the Office of Rulemaking
  • FAA Senior Technical Advisor in AVS
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