Robert Sumwalt Receives 2026 Wright Brothers Memorial Trophy

The National Aeronautic Association (NAA) recently announced that the 2026 recipient of the Wright Brothers Memorial Trophy is Robert Sumwalt, internationally recognized aviation safety advocate and former chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

According to the NAA, “The Wright Brothers Memorial Trophy is awarded annually to a living American for significant public service of enduring value to aviation in the United States.”

As he continuously advocated for safety standards, Sumwalt earned recognition by permanently changing global transportation standards for the better.

With more than 40 years of service in aviation, Sumwalt has a background in roles like:

Safety researcher

Instructor

Federal leader

Airline pilot

As a commercial pilot, Sumwalt logged more than 14,000 flight overs throughout 24 years. He then led human factors research with NASA’s Aviation Safety Reporting System before being appointed to the NTSB in 2006—serving as the 14th chairman until he retired in 2021.

Now, Sumwalt acts as the executive director of the Boeing Center for Aviation and Aerospace Safety at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

NAA Board Chair Jim Albaugh said, “The Wright Brothers Memorial Trophy celebrates those whose lifetime of devotion has left an indelible mark on the aviation industry."

Albaugh continued, "Robert's unparalleled commitment to developing proactive safety cultures, mentoring the next generation of aerospace professionals and leading the NTSB with transparency and unwavering integrity embodies the very spirit of Wilbur and Orville Wright."

Sumwalt commented, “To be counted among the pioneers and leaders who have received the Wright Brothers Memorial Trophy is the honor of a lifetime."

Sumwalt added, "This recognition is a testament not to any single individual, but to the collective, enduring effort to make flight safer, more efficient and more accessible. I am deeply humbled to accept an award that carries the name and spirit of aviation’s ultimate trailblazers.”

The NAA will present the Wright Brothers Memorial Trophy to Sumwalt on December 17, 2026, at the Aero Club of Washington’s Annual Wright Memorial Dinner.

The 2026 Wright Brothers Memorial Trophy Selection Committee included: