EAA WomenVenture to Return to AirVenture Oshkosh 2026, Highlighting Aviation Innovation

EAA AirVenture Oshkosh is honoring women that take part in technical aspects of aircraft development at EAA WomenVenture 2026 as part of this year’s fly-in event. This includes women involved in the design, building and testing of aircraft.

For the 2026 iteration of EAA WomenVenture the EAA WomenVenture Center will be open for the entire event and will feature:

12 aviation organization exhibitors

Daily forums

Social gatherings

Attendees can visit the EAA WomenVenture Center on Knapp Street between EAA Press Headquarters and the Forums and Workshops area.

There will also be a day of special programming for EAA WomenVenture on Wednesday, July 22, which will include:

Annual EAA WomenVenture Group Photo | 11 a.m. | Boeing Plaza

Power Lunch | 11:30 a.m.| Theater in the Woods Keynote speaker: Xyla Foxlin, engineer, pilot and YouTube content creator

Evening Program | 6:30 p.m. | Theater in the Woods Panelists include highly accomplished women in aircraft development



Attendees can also register online for a commemorative WomenVenture T-shirt—designed by EAA member Justine Boyer.

EAA Aviation Foundation Vice President Margaret Brill said, “This year, we wanted to focus on the ‘Design, Build, Test’ theme, as these women are at the forefront of new developments in the ever-expanding aviation industry.”

Brill coordinates WomenVenture programming.

Brill continued, “Xyla Foxlin, along with our panel of female aviators in the aircraft design space, have helped spark the industry while inspiring other women to pursue their aviation dreams.”

She added, “Their panel on the future aviation possibilities and how the next generation can get involved will be informational and inspirational.”

EAA WomenVenture is presented by The Boeing Company, with additional support from: