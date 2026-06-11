Women in Aviation International (WAI) Opens 2027 Scholarship Program

Women in Aviation International (WAI) has officially opened its 2027 scholarship program, offering more than 50 scholarships valued at $200,000+ for women in all stages of their careers who want to enter the aviation industry.

Having given out more than $17 million worth of scholarships since 1995, WAI aims to help professionals develop their careers and train in areas like:

Maintenance

Engineering

Drones

Flight training

Dispatch

The 2027 WAI scholarships add 10 new options to the list, offering more in-depth educational opportunities in:

Aircraft maintenance

Space engineering

Aviation management

Flight training

This 2027 scholarship cycle includes two Harvard Emerging Leaders professional development courses—on campus in May 2027 and online in June 2027.

Since applicants can apply for a maximum of three scholarships per year, interested parties should check the page for new scholarships regularly.

To be eligible for these scholarships, applicants must be members of WAI as of August 30, 2026. The application deadline is 11:59 p.m. EDT on September 1, 2026.

While winners will be notified on December 15, 2026, WAI plans to distribute the scholarships to recipients at the 38th Annual Women in Aviation International Conference, taking place February 25-27, 2027, in Savannah, Georgia.

Recipients will be awarded during the 38th Annual Women in Aviation International Conference in Savannah, Georgia, from February 25-27, 2027.

WAI CEO Lynda Coffman says, “WAI believes in shaping the future of our industry by investing in the people who will meet the needs of our growing global aviation workforce.”

Coffman adds, "Our annual scholarship program is one of the most meaningful benefits of WAI membership, and we are deeply grateful for the generosity of our scholarship funders and supporters.”