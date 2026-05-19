Spokane Community College to Host Inaugural Northwest Aviation Maintenance Competition
Spokane Community College is hosting the first-ever Northwest Aviation Maintenance Competition to uplift the next generation of aviation maintenance professionals.
This competition offers teams of AMT students the opportunity to show their skills in eight hands-on events, including:
- Brake Lining & Pad Replacement
- Weight & Balance
- N-Number Masking
- Electrical Troubleshooting
- Safety Wire
- Rigid Tubing
- CFR Knowledge
- Magneto Timing
Teams from across the Inland Northwest of the United States can compete with up to four students who are current A&P mechanics.
While SCC is providing specialty and large tools needed for the projects, competitors are encouraged to bring their own:
- Personal PPE
- Wrench & socket set
- Digital multimeter
- Screwdrivers
- Safety wire pliers
All projects are contributed by schools and sponsored by local companies, with representatives from Alaska-Horizon judging the competition on parameters like:
- Task success
- Timeliness
- Professionalism
Prize packages for winning teams include:
- Scholarships
- Tools from Snap-on
- Industry access
All participants will receive:
- Competition T-shirt
- Catered lunch
- Welcome packet from sponsors
- Direct connections with local job opportunities in aerospace
The SCC Aviation Maintenance Club—comprised of students in Spokane Community College’s Aviation Maintenance Technology program—has overseen the development and launch of the competition, led largely by Vice President Dillon Diering.
The title sponsor is Alaska-Horizon Airlines, with other sponsors including:
- Center of Excellence for Aerospace & Advanced Manufacturing
- Snap-on Tools
- PB Air
- ASA
Projects featured in the Northwest Aviation Maintenance Competition are inspired by and modeled after similar events from The Competition presented by Snap-on held at MRO Americas and Verticon.