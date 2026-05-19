Spokane Community College to Host Inaugural Northwest Aviation Maintenance Competition

Spokane Community College is hosting the first-ever Northwest Aviation Maintenance Competition to uplift the next generation of aviation maintenance professionals.

This competition offers teams of AMT students the opportunity to show their skills in eight hands-on events, including:

Brake Lining & Pad Replacement

Weight & Balance

N-Number Masking

Electrical Troubleshooting

Safety Wire

Rigid Tubing

CFR Knowledge

Magneto Timing

Teams from across the Inland Northwest of the United States can compete with up to four students who are current A&P mechanics.

While SCC is providing specialty and large tools needed for the projects, competitors are encouraged to bring their own:

Personal PPE

Wrench & socket set

Digital multimeter

Screwdrivers

Safety wire pliers

All projects are contributed by schools and sponsored by local companies, with representatives from Alaska-Horizon judging the competition on parameters like:

Task success

Timeliness

Professionalism

Prize packages for winning teams include:

Scholarships

Tools from Snap-on

Industry access

All participants will receive:

Competition T-shirt

Catered lunch

Welcome packet from sponsors

Direct connections with local job opportunities in aerospace

The SCC Aviation Maintenance Club—comprised of students in Spokane Community College’s Aviation Maintenance Technology program—has overseen the development and launch of the competition, led largely by Vice President Dillon Diering.

The title sponsor is Alaska-Horizon Airlines, with other sponsors including:

Center of Excellence for Aerospace & Advanced Manufacturing

Snap-on Tools

PB Air

ASA

Projects featured in the Northwest Aviation Maintenance Competition are inspired by and modeled after similar events from The Competition presented by Snap-on held at MRO Americas and Verticon.