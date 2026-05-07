ATEC Commences Annual Survey of Part 147 Programs to Inform Pipeline Report

The Aviation Technician Educational Council (ATEC) has officially launched its annual survey focusing on the aviation maintenance workforce.

ATEC surveys Part 147 programs across the United States each year and uses the data collected to inform the ATEC Pipeline Report, developed with Oliver Wyman.

The ATEC Pipeline Report is a well known resource in the aviation industry, as it offers insights into the state of the technical aviation workforce, including demand for new technicians.

Due to the ongoing AMT shortage and still-growing demand for skilled technicians, this report remains valuable to aviation organizations by providing data to inform hiring practices and workforce development.

Some key areas where the ATEC Pipeline Report helps aviation companies include:

Hiring forecasts

Workforce development strategies

Training capacity planning

Organizations also use this report to help support:

Grant applications

Part 147 program funding requests

Congressional directives

Policy negotiations

If you’re part of a Part 147 program and your point of contact has not received the survey, or if you’d like more information, please email Tarra Ruttman at [email protected] directly.