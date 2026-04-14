EAA Aviation Foundation Announces 120+ Scholarship Awards for Aviation Students in 2026

The EAA Aviation Foundation has announced that the organization awarded $800,000+ in scholarships to 127 aviation students for the 2025-2026 cycle.

The EAA Aviation Foundation gives these scholarships to students who are pursuing an education in aviation, whether through a post-secondary program or flight training program.

Post-secondary scholarships can be used to cover tuition costs for majors like:

Airframe and powerplant maintenance (A&P)

Aerospace engineering

Aviation management

These can be used at trade schools, colleges or universities.

Scholarships applied to flight training programs can be used to cover costs such as:

Glider license

Sport pilot license

Private Pilot’s License (PPL)

Flight ratings

Endorsements

The EAA also plans to give out more than 50 opportunities to take part in EAA’s Air Academy Camp, with the scholarship covering the cost of multi-day aviation camps hosted in Oshkosh.

Scholarship and Fund Stewardship Coordinator Rebecca Greskoviak said, “Over the past three years, the EAA Aviation Foundation has tripled the number of scholarships we are able to award to students.”

Greskoviak added, “We are grateful for our donors who contribute to our goal of helping more students achieve their aviation dreams.”