FAA Recommends Fine of $304,272 for Southwest Airlines Drug and Alcohol Testing Violations

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is proposing a civil penalty of $304,272 civil penalty against Southwest Airlines.

The fine is due to alleged violations of drug and alcohol testing regulations.

According to the FAA, Southwest Airlines did not conduct all necessary follow-up testing for drug and alcohol for 11 employees, which included:

Aircraft mechanics

Pilots

Flight attendants

This follows the employees previously testing positive for substances like:

Alcohol

Cocaine

Marijuana

Amphetamines

The violation identified by the FAA occurred when these employees engaged in safety-sensitive functions for Southwest Airlines between August 2021 and July 2024, and the airline did not require follow-up D&A testing.

Upon receiving the enforcement letter from the FAA, Southwest Airlines has 30 days to respond to the agency.