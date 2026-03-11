PIA Students Visit Goodyear to Learn About Working in Airship Program

A group from the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics (PIA) Youngstown recently embarked on a tour of the Goodyear hangar in Suffield, Ohio, to learn more about options for career paths in aviation and maintenance.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company hosts its airship operations at the Suffield hangar, where three alumni from PIA now work.

These PIA graduates met with the visitors and provided informative sessions about the Goodyear Blimp and working within the airship program at Goodyear. This included insight on:

History of the Goodyear Blimp

Daily operations in the hangar

Engineering processes

Amid the ongoing labor shortage in aircraft maintenance, this experience showcased how learning about unique career paths and forming industry connections can help build a strong aviation career.

PIA thanks Jim Crone, manager of Airship Maintenance at Goodyear, for helping coordinate the visit.