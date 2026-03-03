IAWA Releases Newest Lift Off to Leadership Report with Oliver Wyman

The International Aerospace Womens Association (IAWA) and Oliver Wyman have released a second annual study, entitled, “Lift Off to Leadership: Leadership Barriers for Women in Aerospace and Aviation."

The 2026 report was co-authored by:

Oksana Bardygula

Debra Santos

Marita Lintener

Livia Hayes

The 2026 report notes that slight progress has been made, but the advancement of women in aviation is still affected by a perception gap between genders and microaggressions.

In terms of the perception gap, IAWA’s report shows that women can be half as likely as men to offer high ratings for workplace gender equality and that women are twice as likely to think their companies place no priority on advancing women to leadership roles.

The report also points to retention as a risk, as almost half of the women involved in the survey shared they’ve considered leaving the aviation industry altogether, often due to implicit bias.

A key statistic in the 2026 report shows that 38% of women surveyed report being called "too aggressive" during their careers, while just 15% of men surveyed share this experience.

Sponsorship was a key highlight of the report, with 68% of women identifying sponsorship as vital to career progression, However, the report notes that there’s currently around a 25% rate of leaders actively acting as sponsors.

IAWA President Marita Lintener says, "The findings in this second edition confirm that talent is not the issue—opportunity and culture are."

Lintener adds, "To manage risk in an increasingly complex environment, our industry must bridge this perception gap and move from passive support to active sponsorship."

The report highlights these sentiments, showcasing that systemic change is necessary for aviation businesses to grow and thrive, especially amid the industry’s ongoing talent shortage.

IAWA’s report with Oliver Wyman offers steps that companies in the industry can use to enable more women to advance to high-level roles.

For example, IAWA notes that organizations can include active sponsorship as a core leadership competency and take actionable steps to address microaggressions women face in the workplace.

IAWA’s advice to company leaders includes ensuring opportunities for advancement are visible and accessible and advocating for female coworkers. Gender-neutral recruitment standards and leadership initiatives are other solutions IAWA’s report offers.