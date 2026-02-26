EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2026 Announces Author’s Corner to Highlight Aviation Writers

EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2026 has announced an Author’s Corner at this year’s event where aviation writers can promote their books and meet readers.

Author’s Corner is an opportunity for authors in the aviation sector to host meet-and-greets and share their stories, highlighting writers in genres like:

Non-fiction

Youth

Children’s

To apply for a spot in this year’s Author’s Corner schedule, authors can apply online through March 10 and submit a copy of their book to EAA’s Retail Operations Team by March 16. Late applications and books will not be considered.

Authors who are chosen will receive approval by April 1.

Requirements for consideration include:

EAA membership

Attending AirVenture for at least two days between Monday, July 20, and Saturday, July 25

Book available for purchase by EAA before AirVenture

Applicants can send their book submissions to:

EAA Retail Operations

c/o Author’s Corner

3130 Knapp Street Rd.

Oshkosh WI 54902

Author’s Corner is sponsored by Superior Air Parts.

EAA AirVenture 2026 is taking place July 20-26 at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. Interested parties can buy tickets now.