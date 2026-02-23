NBAA Comments on New Tariff Rulings and Announcements

On February 20, 2026, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the recent implementing of tariffs through the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) as unlawful, striking down its continued use.

The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) released a statement responding to the new developments.

“We are reviewing the Supreme Court’s ruling to understand its full implications,” said NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen, “We are also carefully following the Administration’s response.

Bolen continued, “Since the implementation of the Agreement on Trade in Civil Aircraft in 1980, the United States has dominated every aspect of civil aviation and enjoyed a massive trade surplus, bolstering the nation’s global leadership in aerospace safety and innovation, delivering a $100 billion trade surplus and millions of jobs.”

Bolen noted that independent data shows the aviation industry supporting:

9.4 million jobs

$1.8 trillion in total economic activity

4% of U.S. gross domestic product

Bolen also explained how the original 1980 framework for aviation has enabled a strong and regulated global supply chain, supported by several trade agreements.

“The benefits of the nation’s long-standing policy on aerospace trade accrue to business aviation, a vital link in our nation’s transportation system, a powerful driver of our economy and a critical component of America’s leadership in manufacturing, innovation and competitiveness,” Bolen said.

He added that business aviation supports 1.3 million jobs and $340 billion in annual economic activity.

“We look forward to working with the administration and Congress to promote policies that foster the growth of industries, including business aviation, that are key to preserving our nation’s leadership in global aerospace,” added Bolen.