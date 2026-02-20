EBAA Announces Tickets Now Live for EBACE26

The European Business Aviation Association (EBAA) has officially put tickets on sale for EBACE26, taking place in Geneva from June 2-4.

At EBACE26, the static display will be at a new site at Geneva Airport, and several types of aircraft will be highlighted, including ultra-long-range jets and turboprops.

The EBAA is still finalizing the floorplan and agenda for EBACE26, with new features including:

Operators lounge

Networking zones

Location at edge of the Hall

Three conference stages

Interested parties can now book their tickets online.

CEO, EBAA, Stefan Benz says, “EBACE is the European stage for Business Aviation and this year’s show is being shaped by the industry, for the industry, with open dialogue between the EBAA and the EBACE Advisory Council members about how the event needs to evolve.”

Benz continues, “Visitors to EBACE26 can expect to see the exciting static display return with a refreshed concept, along with hospitality zones at our new, dedicated and secure static display location.”

We’re also pleased to introduce a new operators lounge in the Hall, providing a private space for key exhibitors and operators to connect in a more focused environment,” notes Benz.

He shares, “Finally, our conference returns, including a new media stage, with a packed agenda focusing on innovation, safety and future workforce, where attendees can learn the latest updates in regulation, compliance and technological developments.”

Benz adds: “As a host city, Geneva is the central point for Business Aviation in Europe. When considering the format for EBACE26, we recognized several elements of the show needed to change, which couldn’t be solved by moving location.”

Benz elaborates, “Our conversations and studies showed us that Geneva is where EBACE should be with a static display and where we can attract the right audiences."

He concludes, "We know it’s a commitment to come to EBACE, which is why we’re building a strong show for attendees, where they can network, see the latest aircraft, gather insight and marketing intelligence and, ultimately, do business.”