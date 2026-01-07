AMT Announces New Awards Program Replacing 40 Under 40

Aircraft Maintenance Technology (AMT) is excited to announce the beginning of a new awards program recognizing outstanding professionals in aviation maintenance: AMT’s Most Influential in Maintenance.

The new awards program will replace the AMT 40 Under 40 program that has traditionally run in the summer months each year. The AMT 40 Under 40 will not run in 2026.

AMT’s Most Influential in Maintenance awards aim to broaden the scope of recognition to honor mechanics, inspectors, training mentors and more of various experience levels and at different stages in their career paths.

A few categories to be included in AMT’s Most Influential in Maintenance program include:

Mechanic Mentorship Award

A&P Innovator of the Year

Excellence in Safety Management

AMT Rising Star

Outstanding Inspector

Nominations for the 2026 Most Influential in Maintenance awards will open in early 2026 with a deadline of April 13. Honorees will be announced throughout the summer.

More information about categories, eligibility and the nomination process will be released soon on the Aviation Pros website and in the AMT Daily newsletter.