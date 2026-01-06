Boeing Announces Platinum Level EAA AirVenture Oshkosh Sponsorship

Boeing is officially continuing its participation as a Platinum Level sponsor for EAA AirVenture Oshkosh in 2026.

EAA AirVenture Oshkosh is a fly-in convention where aviation professionals and enthusiasts gather to network, discuss industry updates and celebrate aviation.

The new sponsorship agreement extends Boeing’s support that started in 2011 and ensures:

Maintained naming rights of Boeing Plaza

Free AirVenture admission to attendees 18 and under

Boeing as Presenting Sponsor of WomenVenture

Support for the Airline Crew Check-in

Funding of KidVenture activities

President and CEO of Boeing Global Services Chris Raymond said, "The participation in AirVenture continues to grow not only within general aviation but also in the commercial, business, and military sectors.”

Raymond continued, “It's an ideal stage to showcase Boeing's diverse products and services. EAA has an impressive global reach with an immense community and helps inspire the next generation of aviation professionals."

EAA CEO and Chairman Jack Pelton stated, "Boeing has been a valued partner to EAA over the years.”

“Boeing Plaza has become the heartbeat of AirVenture, and their support of the youth admission has given nearly 500,000 kids the opportunity to explore the incredible world of aviation over the past three years. We are so grateful to see this partnership continue," added Pelton.

Tickets to EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2026 are now on sale.