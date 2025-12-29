9 New Members Confirmed for National Aeronautic Association Board of Directors

The National Aeronautic Association (NAA) has officially elected nine new members to add to its 2026 Board of Directors and voted them in on December 12, 2025, at the organization’s Annual Members Meeting.

These new Board members will start their terms on January 1, 2026.

The NAA Board of Directors is comprised of 50+ experts in the United States aerospace industry, from sectors like:

Commercial

Nonprofit

Academic

Defense

The new NAA Board members are:

Ronce Almond - Managing Director, Head of International Government Affairs, American Airlines

Jeanie Engle - Chief Information Officer, NASA (Ret.)

Kate Fraser - Director, Regulatory and Federal Affairs, Zipline

Steve Morrissey - Vice President, Regulatory and Policy, United Airlines

Martin Palmaz - Non-profit Leader & Air Sports Athlete

Cassie Redmyer - Director of Philanthropy, Pensacola State College Foundation

Atif Saeed - Chief Executive Officer, Philadelphia International Airport

Greg Stone - President, Academy of Model Aeronautics

Katie Thomson - Former FAA Deputy Administrator/Founder of Duncan Park Strategies

The newly elected Board members bring expertise in a diverse variety of areas, such as:

Cutting-edge innovation in aerospace

Large-scale commercial aviation operations

Nonprofit leadership

Strategic government relations

NAA Vice-Chair and Nominating Committee Chair Sam Magill said, “We are excited to welcome this outstanding group of leaders to the NAA board.”

Magill added, “Their varied backgrounds and deep commitment to aviation will strengthen our organization as we continue our vital work of recognizing excellence and supporting the future of American aerospace.”

The NAA is the oldest aviation organization in the United Sates. It certifies and sanctions American air records and distributes awards to standouts in the American aerospace sector.

Awards that the NAA provides include:

NAA President and CEO Amy Spowart commented, “Our new board members bring fresh perspectives, strategic focus, and proven leadership that will significantly enhance our ability to serve our members and fulfill our core mission.”

“Their expertise will be invaluable as we continue recognizing innovation and supporting the dynamic aviation and air sports communities,” added Spowart.

As the NAA is pursuing a three-year strategic plan, the organization aims to use the expertise of the board to contribute to those efforts. These include overseeing governance to optimize operations and pursue organizational efficacy and digital transformation.

The new board members will also help the NAA modernize its achievement recognition process so it considers modern technology, such as:

Advanced Air Mobility and autonomous aviation

Sustainable aviation

Commercial spaceflight

The new Board members can also help with the NAA’s Mission Clarity and Value Proposition to ensure it incorporates concepts like:

Technological innovation

Workforce inspiration

Sustainability

As the NAA prioritizes long-term growth and financial viability, the new Board members can help identify new opportunities and help by: