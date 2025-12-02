JetBlue Launches New Gateway Program for Aircraft Maintenance Technicians

JetBlue has expanded its Gateway program by adding a Tech Ops pathway that caters to aspiring aircraft maintenance technicians (AMTs). This is the first time the company has developed a Gateways program specifically for maintenance technicians.

The Gateway University – Tech Ops pathway offers options for training as well as a way for aviation maintenance students to secure employment as AMTs for JetBlue.

JetBlue is launching the new program with two FAA-approved Maintenance programs that are connected to JetBlue’s workforce and operations. These partners are:

Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology in Queens, New York

Cape Cod Community College (CCCC) in Plymouth, Massachusetts

“Aircraft Maintenance Technicians are integral to our industry, working days, nights, weekends and holidays ensuring safety, reliability and efficiency on every flight,” said David A. Marcontell, vice president, technical operations, JetBlue.

Marcontell continued, “JetBlue’s home in the Northeast sits at the center of our operations and many of our current technicians were trained at these schools. We know the skilled talent available well here and streamlining the path from early development to a full-time job at a major airline is as much a benefit to us as it is to the many candidates who are often dissuaded by the post graduate employment uncertainty.”

Vaughn College already takes part in JetBlue’s Gateway program for pilots. The organization can now support aspiring aviation maintenance technicians, showcasing a commitment to workforce development and focusing on:

Accessibility

Basis in community

Dedication to aviation excellence

“Vaughn College is proud to build on our existing relationship with JetBlue and offer students a streamlined path to a rewarding career as Gateway University - Tech Ops partners,” said Domenicc Procica, vice president of training, Vaughn College.

Procica added, “Our students see JetBlue’s aircraft flying overhead every day from our campus, and many already aspire to careers there. This program provides a clear bridge from classroom to career—connecting local talent with a world-class airline.”

Cape Cod Community College is achieving a milestone as one of the first institutions in New England to take part in Gateway University – Tech Ops. The school’s partnership with JetBlue highlights the airline’s connections to the Boston area, where it serves as the largest carrier and supports local talent development.

“We are exceptionally proud to be partnering with JetBlue on this historic partnership,” said Eric Jones, dean of aviation for Cape Cod Community College.

Jones continued, “Our Aviation Maintenance Technology program has fast become one of the country’s elite training grounds for the next generation of professionals in the field. The partnership with Gateway University - Tech Ops will give our students and graduates even more opportunities to showcase their talent and launch long, rewarding careers.”

AMT students accepted into the program will receive:

A conditional job offer to work with JetBlue when they get accepted

Mentorship and continuous support from a JetBlue technician

Guidance through required coursework and FAA certifications from JetBlue’s Gateway team

Support when transitioning directly into an AMT role at JetBlue after completion

The first students completing the Gateway University – Tech Ops pathway were accepted in the fall of 2025, and they’re expected to graduate and join JetBlue as AMTs in 2026.

JetBlue has additional plans to extend the program to more schools in areas where JetBlue has technical and maintenance facilities.

The Gateway University – Tech Ops program aims to reduce barriers to entry intro programs that make it challenging for individuals to pursue in-demand AMT careers. JetBlue partners with accredited schools with AMT programs to ensure ongoing structured support, making the career path more accessible for young talent.