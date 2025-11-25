ITP Aero Earns Second Platinum Medal from EcoVadis

ITP Aero was recently recognized as one of the top 1% of companies evaluated by EcoVadis and the International Aerospace Environmental Group (IAEG) in 2025, earning the Platinum Medal for the second year in a row.

ITP Aero began using the EcoVadis platform in 2022 to get outside feedback and validation of its environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts. In 2023, the company received a Gold medal, followed by its first Platinum medal in 2024.

In addition to zero compliance issues reported by EcoVadis’s 360° Watch, ITP Aero’s 2025 scores by EcoVadis were:

Overall: 89/100

Environment: 96/100

Ethics: 87/100

Labor & Human Rights: 89/100

Sustainable Procurement: 81/100

The ratings from EcoVadis provide an analysis of performance based on evidence as well as actionable steps for ongoing improvement of operations.

ITP Aero also advanced its 2025 Carbon Management Level to “Leader” from the “Advanced” level it formerly held. This highlights the company’s efforts toward reducing greenhouse gas emissions in pursuit of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Vice President Strategy and Chief Sustainability Officer at ITP Aero Pablo Quintana said, “Retaining our Platinum rating for the second consecutive year and remaining in the global top 1% is a clear statement to the maturity of our ESG roadmap and the daily efforts of our people and partners.”

Quintana added, “Reaching ‘Leader’ level in carbon management further reinforces the credibility of our decarbonisation strategy and our commitment to helping build a greener, more sustainable future of aviation.”

EcoVadis bases its business sustainability ratings on international standards, including: