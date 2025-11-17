Motion Learning & Development Center Launches 2026 Course Schedule

Motion Industries, Inc. (Motion) recently released the 2026 class schedule for the Motion Learning & Development Center’s (LDC).

Motion provides technology solutions for industrial applications and distributes maintenance, repair and operation replacement parts in North America.

Students can complete Motion’s learning program virtually or in person at a Motion Learning Center or partner location. These are located across the United States.

Motion Learning & Development offers learning options like:

Hands-on technical training

Professional development courses

Microsoft Office courses

Students who want to learn at the Motion Learning & Development Center in Birmingham, Alabama, can take open-enrollment classes offered across 20,000 square feet of learning space, including classrooms and laboratories for hands-on education and training.

At this center, students learn from subject matter experts in the industry and learn key practices for career growth and talent retention.

Students can take three types of courses within the 2026 Motion Learning & Development Center Class Schedule.

Technical courses that students can take include:

Hydraulics

Pneumatics

Electrical

Bearings an power transmission

CNC programming

Process pumps

Arc flash safety

Programmable logic controllers (PLCs)

Reliability-centered maintenance (RCM)

The schedule also offers Professional Development courses that focus on developing skills such as:

Leadership

Communication

Time management

Conflict resolution

Teamwork

The third type of course offered in the 2026 Motion LDC schedule focuses on Microsoft. Key topics include:

Outlook essentials

One Note

Tiered levels of Excel, PowerPoint and Word

Director of Learning & Development Brock Culpepper said, "Our focus is to optimize our customers’ operations by providing training that builds practical skills for both their teams and our employees.”

Culpepper continued, “Leading hands-on sessions and flexible virtual options, our well-qualified instructors equip students with the knowledge and confidence for success. Training is one of the best investments companies can make in their employees.”

Senior Vice President of Human Resources Billy Hamilton commented, “Cultivating a company culture involves attracting, engaging and energizing your talent, and training is integral to achieving that.”

Hamilton added, “In today’s landscape, addressing industry’s skills gaps through technical training is more critical than ever. And honing soft skills can really help employees become well-rounded and move up the ladder. Motion’s diverse but carefully selected courses provide that and more.”

Throughout 2025, Motion Learning & Development Center has upskilled more than 20,000 live-class attendees through 435 live classes. In addition, Motion employees completed 300,000 online trainings in 2024.

The Center also offers:

Training assessments

On-site training

Custom lab equipment

Interested students can register now on Motion’s website or on the phone at 205-951-5000.