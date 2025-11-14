NBAA, CAE and FlightSafety International Debut Standardized Aircraft SOPs for Improved Safety

A new publication of aircraft standard operating procedures (SOPs) has been published, aiming to enhance safety in business aviation.

The new SOP manual was created in collaboration by:

The Airplane Standard Operating Procedures Manual is designed to help ensure that multi- and single-pilot operations have the same standards for aircraft operators. The manual contains best practices that were developed with help and insight from:

Manufacturers

Business aircraft operators of all sizes

Training experts

The NBAA asserts that if operators adopt and implement these SOPs, safety could improve due to more widespread standardization. The SOPs could also help maintain consistency across multi-fleet operators and changing staffing and crew scenarios.

The common SOPs also will produce stronger data, enabling tailored and informed improvement to training programs.

“We’re excited to introduce these SOPs with our partners after years of work with operators, aircraft manufacturers and training experts,” said NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen, “These SOPs will ensure everyone is following proven best practices – creating a more predictable safety environment for all.”

“This is a defining collaborative step to enhance safety in business aviation,” said CAE Senior Director, Global Training Solutions Timothy Schoenauer, “With these SOPs rooted in our training programs, we’re equipping pilots with the knowledge and skill for today’s operational environment.”

“This effort reflects years of collaboration across the business aviation industry,” said FlightSafety International EVP, Learning Center Operations Ben Carter, “Embedding the SOPs into training is a step toward greater consistency and directly supports safer operations.”

FlightSafety International and CAE plan to offer SOP training events during the summer of 2026. NBAA will also offer opportunities for the industry to give feedback on the Airplane Standard Operating Procedures Manual as it continues to update the resource with best practices.

Business aviation professionals can learn more about the new SOPs by viewing the recording of NBAA’s National Safety Forum, which took place Oct. 15 during the NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) in Las Vegas.