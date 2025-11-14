Streamlight Donates $20,000 Donation to Breast Cancer Research Foundation

Streamlight, Inc. recently announced that the company would be donating $20,000 to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) to ensure ongoing support for breast cancer prevention and research.

This is the 15th year in a row that Streamlight has partnered with BCRF, donating proceeds from sales of the company’s special pink flashlights sold through the Lights for a Cause program.

BCRF is currently the largest private funder of breast cancer research in the world, and the organization recently announced a $74.75 million investment for the 2025–2026 year, which will support efforts of more than 260 scientists from 16 countries.

According to BCRF, every 14 seconds a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer somewhere in the world.

In 2025, an estimated 42,170 women and 510 men are expected to die from the disease. Due to continuous research, mortality rates for breast cancer have decreased by 44% since 1989.

“For 15 years, we’ve stood alongside the Breast Cancer Research Foundation in their mission to advance lifesaving research,” said Michael F. Dineen, Streamlight president.

Dineen continued, “This cause resonates deeply within our company. Our pink lights serve as a small but powerful way for Streamlight and our customers to honor survivors, remember those lost, and help drive progress toward a cure.”

Streamlight first introduced its pink lights in 2008 and stays committed to supporting BCRF’s efforts to prevent and treat breast cancer through innovation and education.