Bombardier Announces Safety Standdown Seminar in Wichita, Kansas

Bombardier’s Safety Standdown safety seminar is going to be back in Wichita, KS on November 11-13, 2025. Attendees can attend the three-day seminar in person or online.

The Safety Standdown is free and open to all professionals in aviation, including operators of all aircraft types. The event features:

Workshops

Unique learning opportunities

Presentations by key industry thought leaders

The 2025 seminar has the theme: “Own the Outcome.” This concept aims to encourage taking responsibility for decisions, procedures and operations that affect safety, for all aviation professionals.

The theme highlights the idea that safety is the direct result of intentional choices and disciplined actions.

The Owning the Outcome theme highlights the ability of every professional in aviation to impact the outcome of an event, especially one that deals with safety risks. This includes professionals:

In the cabin

On the flight deck

On the ground

In leadership roles

“For almost three decades, Bombardier’s Safety Standdown has been a ‘must attend’ seminar that targets all aviation disciplines—and what’s more important than safety when it comes to every aspect of our collective operations,” said Chris Milligan, vice president, Pre-owned Aircraft Services and Flight Operations, Bombardier.

Milligan continued, “This dynamic seminar brings together the most sought-after industry experts and thought leaders together to share invaluable information about aviation safety, and we are honoured to lead the charge in the industry and help make aviation safer on all levels.”

Safety Standdown has occurred three times so far since its founding. Bombardier makes sure that the seminar remains free and offers practical learning opportunities that provide safety knowledge.

Bombardier puts on the Safety Standdown in collaboration with the company’s advisory council and key sponsors.

When a group of Learjet demonstration pilots developed a shared goal to make the Bombardier flight demonstration team in Wichita the safest in the industry, the Safety Standdown was created. The event is continually growing, both in capacity and in scope of information.

With more than 10,000 professionals showing up for Safety Standdown seminars around the world—either in person or via webcast—attendees come from all areas of aviation, including:

Maintenance technicians

Flight crews

Flight dispatchers

Schedulers

Corporations

Commercial organizations

Military organizations

CEO of Convergent Performance Dr. Tony Kern is headlining the 2025 seminar. Dr. Kern will take attendees back to the decks and safe harbors of the pirate age, with lessons on:

Personal accountability

Leadership

High performance under life and death situations

Those interested in attending can view the full agenda online, but other presentations include:

“ Psychological Safety: Reimagining Team Dynamics ” presented by President of Aviation Personnel International (API) Jennifer Pickerel and Robb Patton, founder of Highbrow Safety Werks

” presented by President of Aviation Personnel International (API) Jennifer Pickerel and Robb Patton, founder of Highbrow Safety Werks “ Maintaining More Than Aircraft: Building a Culture of Safety and Collaboration ” presented by Ben Janaitis, client services manager at API, and Michael Cataldo, senior manager of Aircraft Maintenance at Cox Enterprises

” presented by Ben Janaitis, client services manager at API, and Michael Cataldo, senior manager of Aircraft Maintenance at Cox Enterprises “The Soft Side of Safety” By Captain Kyle Freilburger

Interested parties can register online to join Safety Standdown in person or virtually.