Aviation Technician Education Council Opens 2026 Conference Registration

The Aviation Technician Education Council (ATEC) has announced that registration is now open for the company’s 2026 Annual Conference, which will run from March 29–April 1, 2026, at the Hilton Portland Downtown in Portland, Oregon.

The ATEC 2026 Annual Conference focuses on sharing insights, collaborating, and developing the future of aviation by allowing professionals to connect from different areas of the industry, including:

Aviation maintenance educators

Industry partners

Regulatory leaders

Since attendees can now register, they are also able to book rooms in a block at the Hilton Portland Downtown at a discounted rate. Interested parties can book a room using the company’s registration site.

Organizations that want to exhibit and engage with the ATEC community firsthand can pursue exhibitor or sponsorship opportunities. This allows industry experts to:

Connect with aviation maintenance educators and industry stakeholders

Showcase products and services

Demonstrate support for workforce development

The conference will begin on Sunday, March 29, with events like:

Registration

Board and committee meetings

Welcome reception

Monday and Tuesday will feature:

Conference sessions

Breakout discussions

Evening networking events.

Wednesday, the conference will close with tours and a wrap party.

After the main conference, ATEC will host additional training opportunities, such as:

FAA Designated Mechanic Examiner Recurrent Seminar on April 2

ATEC Academy: Educator Professional Development sessions on April 2–3

Both programs require separate registration.

A skeleton agenda is currently available on the conference website, with more speakers and sessions to be confirmed in the future.