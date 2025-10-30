BAE Systems Celebrates First Round of AMT Apprentices Being Ready for F-35 Roles

BAE Systems Australia has announced that the company’s first cohort of apprentices in the aircraft maintenance worker program have almost completed their training, making them ready to join the F-35 workforce.

In 2025, BAE Systems launched an onsite aircraft worker program in 2025 with the goal of responding to MRO workforce needs and growing the pipeline of skilled, certified technicians for F-35 roles.

BAE Systems debuted the Aircraft Maintenance Worker Program in October 2024. It began with more than 50 interested candidates, and the company chose 12 candidates to start training in April.

The apprentices have completed eight core units within Certificate IV (Aeroskills). This involved practical training through two trips to Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Base, as well as remote learning in Williamtown to cover theory.

The competencies studied and gained include:

Work health and safety

Aviation maintenance work activities and standards

Manuals and documentation

Basic hand skills

Aircraft flight servicing

Aircraft marshalling

Environmental management systems

BAE Systems’ Aircraft Maintenance Worker certification offers an alternative way to earn a Certificate IV (Aeroskills). The Commonwealth of Australia and BAE Systems’ Aviation Technical Training team in Wagga partner on delivering the program.

“I chose the role of aircraft worker as it offered a great opportunity to learn new skills and be part of an exciting and challenging new aircraft platform,” said student Michael, who wanted to change careers from being a dental technician, “It also provided potential for growth and movement within the company.”

Former RAAF member from Townsville Rachel said, “The Aircraft Worker Program is a great opportunity to learn new skills with the possibility of career progression within BAE.”

Rachel added, “I’ve had a positive experience with the opportunity to complete a wide range of courses on a new military aircraft – and have made a lot of friends from a diverse range of backgrounds.”

Jesse, who left school to find an apprenticeship, shared, “I chose the role of aircraft worker for the opportunity to pursue an apprenticeship in a dynamic and exciting field, working on multi-million-dollar military assets in a role that’s unique and far from ordinary.”

Jesse continued, “I also got to spend time at RAAF Base Wagga, working and learning alongside uniformed RAAF members, which gave me great hands-on experience and insight into military aviation.”

“Being an aircraft worker is more than just a job—it’s a launch pad for a new career,” said Alex, a vehicle mechanic who moved from Darwin to complete the program, “The role offers a blend of learning and earning by being actively involved in real work, maintaining state-of-the-art military assets.”

Alex added, “Coming from a mechanical background, I’ve thoroughly enjoyed learning about the aviation maintenance industry.”