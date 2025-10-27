Tapeswitch Introduces HaloProtect Collision-Sensing Bumper for MEWPs

Tapeswitch Ltd has unveiled HaloProtect, a new collision protection system designed for mobile elevating work platforms (MEWPs) used in aircraft maintenance and other industrial environments.

The system pairs the company’s ribbon-switch sensing technology with urethane bumpers and a failsafe control unit that automatically stops scissor lifts and similar access equipment on contact. It aims to reduce the risk of equipment strikes and entrapment incidents during work at height around sensitive aircraft structures.

HaloProtect features replaceable covers for extended service life and is designed for quick installation in operational settings. It complies with ISO 13856-3 and ISO 13849-1 safety requirements.

The product is suitable for aviation MRO, ground support, warehousing, construction and other sectors where MEWP impact mitigation is a safety and cost concern.

According to Tapeswitch Business Development Manager Blake Shields, the system offers a single, easy-to-fit solution that supports safer operating practices while helping reduce damage and downtime for operators and rental fleets.