IBC Appoints Engineer Chris Huskamp to Board of Directors

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (IBC) has announced the appointment of Chris Huskamp to the company’s board of directors. Huskamp is a veteran aerospace and defense technology engineer.

Huskamp has served as the president of IBC’s Engineered Materials Division and is currently the Director of Business Development for Jabil.

As the largest end-to-end contract manufacturer based in the U.S., Jabil offers manufacturing, engineering and supply chain services to leaders in markets like:

Industrial

Defense

Automotive

Consumer devices

Healthcare

Data center

Huskamp also has experience at G&S Foundry and Boeing. At Boeing, he co-authored two patents concerning scandium-bearing aluminum alloys.

Huskamp has 28 years of experience working in aerospace and defense, overseeing the development of materials and processes technology and driving it to production. He earned a B.S. of Metallurgical Engineering from the Missouri University of Science & Technology.

“On behalf of the Board, let me say how much we look forward to having Chris re-join the IBC organization, this time as a member of our Board,” said Mark A. Smith, Chairman and CEO of IBC.

Smith continued, “Chris’s many years of leadership and experience in developing strategic materials and alloys, and the applications in which they are used, should prove extraordinarily valuable to IBC, particularly as we look to potentially expand our production of mission-critical alloys and finished parts to customers across defense and commercial markets.”

Huskamp’s appointment is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V), including the clearance of a personal information form with the TSX-V.