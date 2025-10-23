Tulsa Tech Congratulates 12 New Aviation Maintenance Technicians on Graduation

Tulsa Tech recently announced that 12 Aviation Maintenance students have completed their training and are ready to graduate.

After signing a formal partnership with American Airlines in July of 2024, Tulsa Tech graduates have benefitted from the collaboration and gained access to other opportunities within the aerospace industry.

Aviation Maintenance Technicians are one of the 100 Critical jobs in Oklahoma according to the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.

The graduating class heard from Greg Emerson, VP of American Airlines Base Maintenance during their graduation ceremony. The ceremony took place Tuesday, October 21, 2025, on Tulsa Tech’s Riverside Campus.

To celebrate the graduates, the ceremony was attended by: