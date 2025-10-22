Signature Aviation Receives Two 2025 Industry Excellence Awards from NATA

The National Air Transportation Association (NATA) has released the names of those honored in the organization’s 2025 Industry Excellence Leadership Awards, who both come from Signature Aviation.

This year’s honorees are:

Adam Cope, General Manager of Signature Aviation (DCA) at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport

Connor Thoreck, Operations Manager also at Signature Aviation (DCA)

The award recognizes these professionals for their leadership during the January 29 air disaster over the Potomac River, which claimed 67 lives, as well as in their everyday work.

Cope has been with Signature Aviation for 30 years. NATA presented him with the Leadership Excellence Award for guiding his team while they prepared facilities for emergency response and coordinating with federal and local agencies to support recovery efforts while restoring operations quickly.

“Because of our preparation, we were able to help reopen the airport faster than I thought possible,” Cope said.

Cope’s leadership style, which involves mentorship and a steady presence, is defined by operational excellence in critical moments as well as by the consistent guidance, compassion and strength he provides to his team and the aviation community.

Thoreck joined Signature in 2022 as a line service technician and rose rapidly to operations manager. He received the Future Leader Award for his professionalism and initiative during the crisis and daily. Thoreck’s actions reflected strong leadership and a deep commitment to his colleagues and community.

“That night showed me the importance of teamwork, preparation, and supporting one another in the hardest of times,” Thoreck said.

“The aviation industry is built on resilience, professionalism, and service,” said NATA President and CEO Curt Castagna, “Adam Cope and Connor Thoreck embody these values, and their leadership reflects the strength and character that make general aviation indispensable to our nation.”

“Adam and Connor exemplify the steadiness, preparation, and care that define Signature Aviation. On a day our community will never forget, they led with professionalism and compassion, and they’ve continued to lead in the months since,” said Brad Williams, Chief Operating Officer at Signature Aviation.

Williams added, “We’re grateful to NATA for recognizing two leaders who reflect our values at their very best.”



The NATA Industry Excellence Awards celebrate leadership, mentorship and professionalism in professionals who better general aviation and inspire the next generation of industry leaders.

Cope and Thoreck will be recognized during NATA’s 2025 Aviation Business Conference in Dallas, Texas, on November 18, 2025.

Tickets for the luncheon are available for purchase and are also included in the conference registration.

Interested parties can contact [email protected] for additional information on attending the presentation and luncheon.