Oklahoma Department of Aerospace and Aeronautics Celebrates 2025 Oklahoma Girls in Aviation Day

The Oklahoma Department of Aerospace and Aeronautics (ODAA) hosted its third annual Girls in Aviation Day (GIAD) on Saturday, September 20, 2025.

The event took place in collaboration with several community organizations at the AAR Campus at Will Rogers International Airport in Oklahoma City.

More than 600 children and 400 adults gathered to explore and communicate with 35 exhibitors. The event was presented by the Oklahoma Airport Operators Association. Young explorers could learn about aviation-related careers and speak with pilots and aerospace professionals across various fields, including:

Aircraft maintenance and repair

Aircraft operations

Engineering

Drone development

Robotics

The Master of Ceremonies was KOCO SKY 5 Chief Pilot Chase Rutledge, and guest speakers included:

Jeff Mulder, A.A.E., the director of airports for the OKC Airport Trust representing the Oklahoma Airport Operators Association

Jim Bridenstine, former NASA administrator and U.S. representative

Retired astronaut and U.S. Air Force colonel Eileen Collins shared insights from her pioneering career during her keynote speech, including her historic role as the first woman to pilot and command the space shuttle.

After her presentation, Collins engaged the audience in a question-and-answer session before the screening of SPACEWOMAN, a documentary based on her autobiography, Through the Glass Ceiling to the Stars: The Story of the First American Woman to Command a Space Mission.

The Oklahoma Aerospace Foundation was supported by various industry and academic partners, including:

AAR Aircraft Services

ODAA

Critical Components

Oklahoma EPSCoR

Oklahoma City Airport Trust

Sundance Airport

Oklahoma National Guard

Oklahoma Defense Industry Association

University of Oklahoma

Globally, more than 40,000 children aged 8–17 participated in Women in Aviation International’s (WAI) 10th Annual Girls in Aviation Day in their local communities. WAI, a nonprofit organization with multiple chapters across the state, is dedicated to encouraging and advancing women in aviation career fields and interests.