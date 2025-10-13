National Business Aviation Association Debuts NBAA-BACE Flight Deck Ahead of Event
The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) has been highlighting the lineup for the 2025 Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) Flight Deck.
The Flight Deck is a venue at the event that hosts high-impact conversations among aviation leaders and industry experts. Sessions will run during the first two days of the show.
A full schedule will be available during NBAA-BACE 2025.
This year’s Flight Deck features a lineup of professionals like:
- Top executives
- Government officials
- Innovators
- Military leaders
- Others
“The Flight Deck is where the industry’s most influential voices come together to explore the issues that matter most,” said NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen, “These are the people whose perspectives are shaping the future of aviation, and this is the place where those conversations begin.”
Confirmed participants for Flight Deck 2025 include:
- Jodi Baker, Deputy Executive Director, Aircraft Certification Service, FAA
- Michael “Thorny” Brewer, United Airlines Pilot, United States Air Force (ret.)
- Michelle “Mace” Curran, Former USAF Thunderbird Pilot and Motivational Speaker
- Nick Daniels, President, National Air Traffic Controllers Association
- Jon Damush, President and CEO, uAvionix Corporation
- Emily Deaton, CEO, jetAVIVA
- Dan Edwards, Acting Assistant Secretary for Aviation and International Affairs, DOT
- Gregory Feith, Aviation Safety and Security Consultant and Former Senior Air Safety Investigator, NTSB
- Adam Goldstein, CEO, Archer Aviation
- Michael Graham, Board Member, NTSB
- Mark Groden, Founder and CEO, Skyryse
- Brad Harris, President and CEO, Dallas Jet International
- Susan Karlin, Reporter, Space Science and Autonomous Vehicles, Fast Company
- Zipporah Marmor, Managing Partner, North America, Opus Aero
- Frank McIntosh, Acting COO, FAA Air Traffic Organization
- Jessie Naor, President of the Private Aviation Safety Alliance and Co-Host, The VIP Seat Podcast
- Gen. Lloyd “Fig” Newton, Chair Emeritus, NBAA Board of Directors
- Steve Varsano, Founder and CEO, The Jet Business
- Steuart Walton, Founder and Chairman, RZC Investments
Attendees can find the Flight Deck in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. The Flight Deck is open to all NBAA-BACE attendees.