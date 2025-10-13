National Business Aviation Association Debuts NBAA-BACE Flight Deck Ahead of Event

The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) has been highlighting the lineup for the 2025 Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) Flight Deck.

The Flight Deck is a venue at the event that hosts high-impact conversations among aviation leaders and industry experts. Sessions will run during the first two days of the show.

A full schedule will be available during NBAA-BACE 2025.

This year’s Flight Deck features a lineup of professionals like:

Top executives

Government officials

Innovators

Military leaders

Others

“The Flight Deck is where the industry’s most influential voices come together to explore the issues that matter most,” said NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen, “These are the people whose perspectives are shaping the future of aviation, and this is the place where those conversations begin.”

Confirmed participants for Flight Deck 2025 include:

Jodi Baker, Deputy Executive Director, Aircraft Certification Service, FAA

Michael “Thorny” Brewer, United Airlines Pilot, United States Air Force (ret.)

Michelle “Mace” Curran, Former USAF Thunderbird Pilot and Motivational Speaker

Nick Daniels, President, National Air Traffic Controllers Association

Jon Damush, President and CEO, uAvionix Corporation

Emily Deaton, CEO, jetAVIVA

Dan Edwards, Acting Assistant Secretary for Aviation and International Affairs, DOT

Gregory Feith, Aviation Safety and Security Consultant and Former Senior Air Safety Investigator, NTSB

Adam Goldstein, CEO, Archer Aviation

Michael Graham, Board Member, NTSB

Mark Groden, Founder and CEO, Skyryse

Brad Harris, President and CEO, Dallas Jet International

Susan Karlin, Reporter, Space Science and Autonomous Vehicles, Fast Company

Zipporah Marmor, Managing Partner, North America, Opus Aero

Frank McIntosh, Acting COO, FAA Air Traffic Organization

Jessie Naor, President of the Private Aviation Safety Alliance and Co-Host, The VIP Seat Podcast

Gen. Lloyd “Fig” Newton, Chair Emeritus, NBAA Board of Directors

Steve Varsano, Founder and CEO, The Jet Business

Steuart Walton, Founder and Chairman, RZC Investments

Attendees can find the Flight Deck in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. The Flight Deck is open to all NBAA-BACE attendees.