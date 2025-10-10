NBAA Awards First James Sullivan Aviation Scholarship

Gavin Madary has been announced as the winner of the 2025 James Sullivan Aviation Scholarship from the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA). This scholarship is designed to support the cost of pursuing an undergraduate program to become a business aviation maintenance technician.

Madary is enrolled at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, studying aviation maintenance science, and he was given $5,000 toward learning-related expenses.

The James Sullivan Aviation Scholarship was created in 2025 by NBAA Charities to honor James Sullivan’s contributions to the business aviation community, in part with Sullivan’s family and friends. This scholarship recognizes those aspiring AMTs who strive to achieve the highest accomplishments in aviation.

NBAA Charities offers monetary and training scholarships for students and aviation professionals, such as:

Maintenance technicians

Dispatchers

Flight technicians

Flight department managers

Pilots

Schedulers

Flight attendants

NBAA standing committees administer these scholarships, offering total nearly $100,000 annually, and NBAA member donors offer generous financial support.