Desert Jet Maintenance Debuts Loyalty Program for Aircraft Maintenance Clients

Desert Jet Maintenance (DJM) has announced the launch of its new loyalty program: DJM Service Plus Rewards Program. This rewards program is designed by Desert Jet to give back to clients who use the company’s aircraft maintenance services, the first program of its kind.

The DJM Service Plus Rewards Program gives clients one point for every $10 they spend on labor, which they can then redeem for rewards. Available rewards include:

Gift cards

Luxury items

Resort stays

Round-trip airfare

Experiences (like a BMW Drive Experience)

2025 Harley Davidson Breakout motorcycle

"Our clients have always been at the heart of everything we do. This program is our way of giving back, recognizing that maintaining their aircraft not only ensures safety and performance but now also brings exciting personal rewards," said Jared Fox, CEO of Desert Jet.

General Manager of Desert Jet Maintenance Valente Camarillo added, "We take pride in going beyond maintenance excellence. The DJM Service Plus Rewards Program gives our clients another reason to choose Desert Jet, because now, keeping your aircraft in peak condition pays off in more ways than one."

Desert Jet Maintenance is the only FAA-certified Part 145 Repair Station serving business aircraft that’s locally headquartered in the Coachella Valley.