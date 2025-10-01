Aviation Institute of Maintenance Announces Third Industry Advisory Board Meeting

The Aviation Institute of Maintenance (AIM) recently announced that it has conducted the third meeting of its advisory board centered on the aviation maintenance industry.

The meeting took place as a part of the school’s goal of using its aviation maintenance technician (AMT) curriculum to address real-world demands in the aviation industry. The advisory board includes leaders in aviation and helps to ensure that the school trains well-rounded AMTs.

As the industry experiences a growing AMT shortage, many skilled, qualified professionals are nearing retirement and aging out of the workforce without enough new AMTs to fill their roles. AIM prepares AMT students to step into those roles with the necessary technical skill, understanding of expectations and knowledge of culture to succeed in the aviation maintenance sector.

By discussing interview feedback and insights from hiring outcomes, the advisory board equips students for successful, long-term careers in aircraft maintenance and repair.

The board is comprised of the following members:

Mike Reporto , President, Launch

, President, Launch Justin Madden , Director, Engineering & Maintenance, Airlines for America

, Director, Engineering & Maintenance, Airlines for America Dale Witmer , Regional Director of Aircraft Maintenance, Piedmont Airlines

, Regional Director of Aircraft Maintenance, Piedmont Airlines Rick Brown , Director of Technical Operations Training, United Airlines

, Director of Technical Operations Training, United Airlines William Brown , Chief Aviation Officer, Aviation Institute of Maintenance

, Chief Aviation Officer, Aviation Institute of Maintenance Scott Colling , Director of Technical Operations Training, Southwest Airlines

, Director of Technical Operations Training, Southwest Airlines Mark Miner , Vice President Technical Services, American Airlines

, Vice President Technical Services, American Airlines William Smith, Director Learning and Development, Delta Airlines

“Aviation is vital to our nation’s economy and connectivity, and AIM is proud to play a role in shaping its future,” said Jason Pfaff, chief executive officer of the Aviation Institute of Maintenance.

Pfaff added, “The advisory board reflects our commitment to uniting education and industry to build a workforce pipeline that meets today’s demands and anticipates tomorrow’s opportunities.”

“The advisory board’s mission is to elevate the success of AIM students,” said William Brown, chief of aviation at the Aviation Institute of Maintenance.

Brown continued, “By working closely with our industry partners, we’re aligning training with real-world needs, advancing best practices across our hangars nationwide, and helping ensure the aviation workforce remains strong, skilled, and ready for the future.”

Interested parties can watch a video recording of the 2025 Advisory Board meeting to learn more about the topics the Aviation Institute of Maintenance explored.