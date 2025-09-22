VAI Celebrates Induction of Frank Robinson into National Aviation Hall of Fame

Vertical Aviation International (VAI) celebrates the late Frank Robinson, founder of Robinson Helicopter Company, on his induction into the National Aviation Hall of Fame. He was honored during the 61st Enshrinement Ceremonies in Wichita, Kansas, on September 19, 2025.

Robinson is known for entrepreneurship, innovation and a legacy of engineering excellence. While he passed away in 2022 at age 92, his influence on the vertical aviation community remains.

Robinson encouraged the development of the R22, R44 and R66 helicopters as part of his vision for accessible, practical and dependable rotorcraft. Robinson Helicopter Company delivers thousands of aircraft to operators globally, with the R44 claiming the title of the world's best-selling civil rotorcraft.

“Frank Robinson’s legacy is seen in every flight of the R22, R44, and R66,” said Rick Kenin, chairman of the VAI Board of Directors and COO of transport for Boston MedFlight, an air ambulance operator in the US Northeast.

Kenin continued, “His work greatly expanded helicopter training and overall access to helicopters, enabling smaller companies and private owners to leverage the capabilities of vertical flight. His enshrinement into the National Aviation Hall of Fame ensures that his contributions will be remembered alongside the greatest names in aviation history.”

Robinson is the first honoree in the National Aviation Hall of Fame from the civil vertical aviation industry. The organization has inducted more than 200 air and space pioneers since 1962, including: