Boeing Opens New Engineering Center at Embry Riddle Research Park

Boeing has announced the opening of its new Boeing Engineering Center in the Cici & Hyatt Brown Center for Aerospace Technology at Embry‑Riddle Aeronautical University’s Research Park. The facility is now operational, showcasing the company’s commitment to the region.

“This day represents an important milestone for Boeing, Embry‑Riddle and the broader Daytona Beach community,” said Dan Gillian, vice president and general manager, Boeing Air Dominance.

Gillian continued, “This engineering center will accelerate Boeing’s work on critical defense programs and deepen our partnership with Embry‑Riddle, giving us access to an exceptional talent pipeline and enabling collaboration to drive aerospace innovation.”

Mori Hosseini, chairman of Embry-Riddle’s Board of Trustees, also designated the opening of the center as a milestone, for Embry-Riddle, the city of Daytona Beach and the state of Florida.

“We are delighted to welcome Boeing to our community, where their commitment to advancing aerospace technology strengthens our position at the top of the space triangle,” he said.

Hosseini continued, “With Boeing’s partnership, hundreds of talented individuals and their families will now have opportunities to live, work and thrive here, investing in our local economy and supporting the future of aviation and aerospace.”

“The impact—made possible by local philanthropists Cici and Hyatt Brown, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and the legislature—is immeasurable. We applaud Boeing’s vital support in shaping innovation for generations to come,” he concluded.

The Boeing Engineering Center spans 65,000 square feet and will support engineering design, research, development and prototyping for Boeing Defense, Space & Security Air Dominance programs, as well as advanced technology. The company expects the center to create nearly 400 high‑paying jobs in Daytona Beach and Volusia County.

“In addition to creating high-paying jobs, these collaborations cultivate a dynamic exchange between students, faculty and industry leaders, ensuring innovation thrives at the intersection of education and enterprise,” said P. Barry Butler, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University president.

Butler continued, “We are delighted that Boeing’s new facility will draw on the rich pool of local talent and strengthen the vital pipeline between academic achievement and industry success — a partnership forged by the forward-thinking policies and steadfast support of both higher education and aerospace by the leadership of the state of Florida.”

Boeing is also investing $100,000 to support new STEM programming for the Boys & Girls Club of Volusia/Flagler counties. The investment will also provide food for students in need through the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida.

The Embry‑Riddle Research Park has driven economic activity for the state continuously, creating nearly 2,000 jobs and generating more than $372 million in total economic impact in Florida.

The addition of Boeing strengthens the Research Park’s technology ecosystem, which joins university researchers and students with businesses, entrepreneurs and start‑ups across fields like: