Deadline Approaches for Embraer’s Aeronautical Engineering Master’s Program

The application period for the Master of Science in Aeronautical Engineering Program, offered by Embraer is now in its final weeks. Engineers from nearly 30 specialties can apply until September 7 for one of the 45 available positions in Brazil.

Conducted in partnership with the Technological Institute of Aeronautics (ITA), the program will grant each new master’s student a monthly scholarship of R$5,000, with a 20% increase after 12 months.

“Developing people is a strategic investment and a hallmark of Embraer’s culture,” says Andreza Alberto, vice president of People, ESG and Corporate Communications at Embraer.

Alberto added, “By the end of the program, the hiring rate of these new talents is high, over 96%. To date, more than 1,600 graduates from the initiative have joined our team, helping us design the future of aviation.”

Over the course of 18 months, the selected candidates will complete in-person and partially remote classes in São José dos Campos (SP), Brazil, at Embraer’s headquarters and ITA.

The curriculum is taught by professionals from both institutions as well as external consultants. Students will graduate with a professional master’s degree in Aeronautical Engineering, recognized by the Ministry of Education of Brazil.

This edition is open to professionals who earned an engineering degree in 2023, 2024 or 2025 in the following fields:

Aeronautical or Aerospace

Environmental

Automotive

Civil

Computer

Control and Automation

Electrical

Electronic

Energy

Physics

Manufacturing

Maintenance

Materials

Mechanical

Mechatronics

Metallurgical

Mining

Naval

Nuclear

Petroleum

Production

Chemical

Robotics

Systems

Software

Telecommunications

Transportation

Students will receive benefits such as medical and dental insurance, life insurance, and meal allowances, besides the monthly scholarship.

Interested students can submit an application online. Classes begin in February 2026. Advanced English proficiency is required.